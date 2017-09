A Louisa County murder suspect will stay behind bars for now.

A judge denied bond on Thursday, September 14, for 45-year-old Clifford W. Wood III.

He’s charged with second degree murder and robbery in connection to the shooting death of 32-year-old Sean Houchins.

The event took place on September 1 in the 17,000 block of Jefferson Highway.

Wood was arrested on Tuesday, September 12, in Prince William County.