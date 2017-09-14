New City Arts Announces Albemarle Bacon Company

New City Arts Press Release:

New City Arts Initiative announces “Albemarle Bacon Company,” a community partnership pop-up event with Albemarle Baking Company this Thursday and Friday, September 14 and 15 (7AM-6PM each day).

On Sept. 14 and 15, Albemarle Baking Company will donate 50% of all proceeds from bacon baked goods to New City Arts to support their programs for local artists. Special bacon menu items include bacon scones, bacon quiches, and bacon epis.

"We love punning our name almost as much as we love New City Arts. The arts feed our community, so it’s a no-brainer that we’d team up with New City Arts to support local artists…. It’s what Charlottesville 'kneads.'" - Gerry Newman, Albemarle Baking Company

"Galleries and arts events can be overwhelming or intimidating places for many. One of the ways we try to create a welcoming environment is by not taking ourselves too seriously, and puns are a way to add a bit of whimsy to our day-to-day work in the arts.

'Albemarle Bacon Company’ is an easy way to partner with a local business we love, since Albemarle Baking Company has been donating bread and pastries to our creative programs since we were founded 8 years ago. We hope that people who love bacon and pastries will buy a bacon pastry and learn about a community arts organization at the same time.” - Maureen Brondyke, New City Arts Initiative

Community members are invited to stop by ABC (418 W Main St in Main Street Market) to enjoy a pastry with friends and support New City Arts with your purchase. For those interested in placing larger orders for an event or office meeting, contact Gerry Newman in advance at ABC at gnewmanabc@gmail.com or 434-293-6456.