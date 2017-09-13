Quantcast

Albemarle County Supervisors Approve Request for Indoor Golf Facility

Birdwood Golf Course in Albemarle County Birdwood Golf Course in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

The University of Virginia Golf team will now have a new place to practice in the colder months.

Wednesday, Albemarle County supervisors approved a request for a new indoor golf facility next to the Birdwood golf course.

The facility would house several indoor driving bays for UVA golf teams and the community. Construction will begin in late fall.

  • Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

