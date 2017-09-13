Quantcast

Waynesboro Retired Dentist Pleads Guilty to Child Sex Crimes

Posted: Updated:
Houston Marion Miller Houston Marion Miller
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -

A former Waynesboro magistrate and retired dentist was remanded to jail for sex crimes.

Seventy-year-old Houston Miller pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing child pornography, three counts of consensual sex with a minor age 15 to 17, and sexual battery.

The sentencing guidelines call for no prison time, but the judge remanded Miller to jail. The commonwealth is asking for prison time.

Miller's sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 13.

  • Waynesboro Retired Dentist Pleads Guilty to Child Sex CrimesMore>>

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story