Waynesboro Retired Dentist Pleads Guilty to Child Sex Crimes

A former Waynesboro magistrate and retired dentist was remanded to jail for sex crimes.

Seventy-year-old Houston Miller pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing child pornography, three counts of consensual sex with a minor age 15 to 17, and sexual battery.

The sentencing guidelines call for no prison time, but the judge remanded Miller to jail. The commonwealth is asking for prison time.

Miller's sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 13.