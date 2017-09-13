UVa's Andrew Brown Taking Pride in Being a Run-Stuffer

UVa head coach Bronco Mendenhall says senior defensive end Andrew Brown played his best game at UVA Saturday against Indiana since he's been the coach.

Brown had six tackles including two for a loss plus a forced fumble. This year Brown's been more focused on becoming a complete defensive end, not only rushing the passer but stuffing the run, which he did a great job of against Indiana.

"I've come a long way, I've come a long way in the run game," says Brown. "Coach Mendenhall and coach Vic (So'oto) they're emphasis for me coming into camp was stopping the run."

Mendenhall says about Brown, "He loves to get off the ball, loves to rush the passer, loves to go up field and cause distraction, but in run game defense that actually works against you because it creates seems and gaps. He played (against Indiana) assignment-sound, productive, physical, reliable, consistent football."

Brown adds, "They know I have the athleticism to come off the edge and pass rush, but know it's time to show the world I can stop the run as well. Definitely showed that I can do that now in these first two games and it's time to continue the trend."

Virginia plays host to Connecticut Saturday. Last year at UConn Brown had a breakout game, with three and a half tackles for a loss, a sack, plus a pass breakup.

Virginia has a record of 1-1 this season. Saturday's game at Scott Stadium kicks off at Noon and is televised by ESPN2.