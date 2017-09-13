Virginia to Host National Experts on Driver Distraction and Traffic Safety

Release from DRIVE SMART Virginia:

According to the Virginia Highway Safety Office, traffic fatalities in Virginia are currently trending at 11% higher than this time last year. Distraction has been identified as a significant causative factor in many crashes.

Now more than ever, DRIVE SMART Virginia?s Distracted Driving Summit is critically important to the safety and well-being of those travelling our roadways. More than 40 traffic safety experts from around the country will be on hand to discuss recent research and promising solutions to distracted driving at the 5th Annual Distracted Driving Summit.

The Summit will be held September 28-29 at the Norfolk Waterside Marriott. Anyone who is interested in traffic safety is encouraged to attend the event. Featured speakers include David Zuby of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and Virginia State Police Superintendent Colonel W. Steven Flaherty.

Speakers from across the country will be on hand to discuss a comprehensive approach to distracted driving.