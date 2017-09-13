Governor McAuliffe Announces Start of Statewide Tax Amnesty

Release from Office of Governor Terry McAuliffe:

Governor Terry McAuliffe today announced the start of the 2017 Virginia Tax Amnesty Program which provides delinquent individual and business taxpayers the opportunity to pay back taxes with no penalties and half the interest between September 13 and November 14, 2017. Approved by the 2017 General Assembly, the program assumes collection of $89.5 million for the general fund to support education, health, and public safety, as well as provide a cash reserve.

“This program provides delinquent taxpayers with a great opportunity to pay off their outstanding tax bills easily at a reduced cost, while at the same time increasing the collection of certain revenues that are owed to the Commonwealth and fund critical services,” said Governor McAuliffe. “I urge Virginians who have delinquent tax bills to take advantage of this opportunity to clear their debt and contribute to the essential services that make Virginia a great place to live.”

This amnesty period provides most individuals, corporations, estates, trusts, and partnerships that have failed to pay taxes an opportunity to easily settle their tax obligations with the Commonwealth. At the conclusion of the amnesty period, an additional 20% penalty will be assessed on any remaining amnesty-qualified liabilities.

“Many taxpayers who are eligible for amnesty will receive a notice through the mail,” added Tax Commissioner Craig M. Burns. “However, anyone who owes back taxes may be eligible and should contact us.”

The Virginia Department of Taxation is mailing approximately 300,000 notices to households and businesses with outstanding tax bills. The average delinquent tax bill is $4,830.

This is Virginia’s fourth tax amnesty program; previous programs were conducted in 1990, 2003, and 2009.

Additional details about this tax amnesty program are available at http://www.tax.virginia.gov/amnesty or by calling 1.877.PAY.VTAX