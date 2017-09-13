Monument Commemorating Vinegar Hill Seeks Funding

A project aimed at commemorating a former Charlottesville neighborhood is seeking private funding in order to make the monument come to fruition.

Elizabeth Breeden pitched the idea to the city for an abstract statue commemorating the former neighborhood called Vinegar Hill.

Many people of color called the neighborhood home before it was knocked down for commercial building.

The city is not funding the project, but Breeden is happy with how it's being handled.

“I think the thing that they did, the thing that I needed, which was to say that the city is behind this because when you go to somebody who's going to give you money you need to say 'oh yes the city wants this too,’” says Elizabeth Breeden, the Vinegar Hill Monument project manager.

The project has failed to lock down a main investor, and has turned to a GoFundMe page in an attempt to raise $250,000.

Currently, the page has raised $830.

For more information, watch this YouTube video about Vinegar Hill courtesy of YouTube/AudioTourCville: