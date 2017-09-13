University of Virginia Medical Center Dedicates Hall to African-American Doctor

As part of University of Virginia’s efforts to reconcile its controversial past, Wednesday, it formally dedicated Pinn Hall in honor of Dr. Vivian Pinn.

Pinn is one of the earliest African-American women to graduate from the UVA School of Medicine. She went on to found the Office of Research on Women's Health at the National Institutes of Health.

The school celebrated her life and legacy during the "Medical Center Hour" held Wednesday.

“I don't see this as an honor for me but really as a symbol for women, people of color, and others who struggled to see this name just as a symbol for them, for the pioneers who proceeded me and hopefully the many who will come behind me,” Pinn said.

Pinn College, one of the medical school's four colleges, is named after Pinn.