House of Delegates Candidates Face Off in Charlottesville

Candidates for the contested House of Delegates seats representing Albemarle County and Charlottesville took part in a forum at the Senior Center on Wednesday.

The candidates competing for the 25th and 58th districts shared their positions and took questions from a moderator and the audience.

The forum was hosted by the Senior Statesmen of Virginia, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that allows seniors to express their viewpoints on issues affecting Virginians.

Steve Landes, the Republican incumbent of the 25th District, and his Democratic challenger Angela Lynn kicked off their discussion in the first hour. Landes has represented the 25th District since 1996.

The second hour included Rob Bell, the Republican incumbent of the 58th District, and his Democratic opponent Kellen Squire. Bell has held the 58th District seat since 2002.

The candidates explained their goals.

"Try to improve our mental health system, try to make sure that crime victims get the money that's owed to them,” says Bell.

"Listen,” says Squire. “It's what nurses do, it's the best thing that we do. It's the best thing I can offer, because I don't think people want somebody that agrees with them 100% on every issue; that would be boring.”

Kellen Squire is an emergency room nurse at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.

Topics discussed at the forum included health care, education, racism, and mental health.

The election is November 7.