Virginia Department of Education Releases 2016-2017 School Accreditation List

The Virginia Department of Education says every school in five central Virginia localities are accredited for 2017 - 2018 school year. Those public schools systems are: Charlottesville, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Orange

Other localities include at least one school that is only partially accredited.

Seven schools across Buckingham and Page counties, and the cities of Waynesboro and Staunton are not accredited. Those are:

Buckingham County Elementary

Buckingham County Middle

Buckingham Primary School

Luray Elementary in Page County

Wenonah Elementary in Waynesboro

William Perry Elementary in Waynesboro

Bessie Weller Elementary in Staunton

Virginia Department of Education News Release:

Eighty-Six Percent of Schools Fully Accredited: All schools fully accredited in 65 divisions

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Education announced today that 86 percent, or 1,573, of the commonwealth’s 1,823 public schools are rated as Fully Accredited for this school year, based on the performance of students on Standards of Learning and other state-approved assessments in English, mathematics, science and history during 2016-2017. This represents a five-point improvement over last year, when 81 percent of schools earned the state’s top accountability rating.

For a school to earn full accreditation, students must achieve adjusted pass rates of at least 75 percent in English and at least 70 percent on assessments in mathematics, science and history. High schools must also meet a benchmark for graduation and completion. Accreditation ratings may also reflect an average of achievement over several years.

“I congratulate the teachers, principals, support staff and other educators in these schools for their hard work and dedication to helping students meet the commonwealth’s high expectations for learning and achievement,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Steven R. Staples said. “I also want to thank and encourage educators in schools that are making progress as they move closer to achieving full accreditation. As we begin the transition to a new accountability system that recognizes growth and includes important outcomes such as achievement gaps and dropout rates, a commitment to continued improvement in all schools will be vital to our success.”

In June, the state Board of Education approved revisions to the Standards of Accreditation that place increased emphasis on closing achievement gaps between student groups – and continuous improvement in all schools – while providing a more comprehensive view of school quality. A final vote on the revised standards by the board is expected in November.



All schools are Fully Accredited this year in 65 of the commonwealth’s 132 school divisions, compared with 53 divisions last year. The divisions with all schools Fully Accredited (other than new schools that automatically receive conditional accreditation) are as follows:

Amelia County

Appomattox County

Arlington County

Bath County

Bland County

Botetourt County

Carroll County

Charles City County

Charlottesville

Clarke County

Colonial Beach

Colonial Heights

Covington

Craig County

Dickenson County

Dinwiddie County

Falls Church

Floyd County

Fluvanna County

Fredericksburg

Galax

Giles County

Gloucester County

Goochland County

Greene County

Hanover County

Highland County

Isle of Wight County

King George County

King William County

King and Queen County

Lexington

Loudoun County

Louisa County

Manassas Park

Mathews County

Middlesex County

New Kent County

Norton

Orange County

Patrick County

Pittsylvania County

Poquoson

Powhatan County

Radford

Rappahannock County

Richmond County

Roanoke County

Rockingham County

Russell County

Salem

Scott County

Smyth County

Southampton County

Stafford County

Surry County

Sussex County

Tazewell County

Virginia Beach

Washington County

West Point

Williamsburg-James City County

Wise County

Wythe County

York County

Sussex County — which had been subject to a memorandum of understanding with the state Board of Education since 2004 — is among the divisions with all schools Fully Accredited this year. Governor Terry McAuliffe was in Sussex County yesterday to congratulate division leaders, teachers and students for meeting the objectives of the memorandum.



Thirteen schools that were denied state accreditation during 2016-2017 because of persistently low achievement are now Fully Accredited as a result of successful efforts to raise student achievement. These schools, by division, are as follows:

Accomack County — Arcadia Middle

Bedford County — Moneta Elementary

Chesterfield County — Ettrick Elementary

Dinwiddie County — Dinwiddie County Middle

Hopewell — Patrick Copeland Elementary

Lunenburg County — Lunenburg Middle and Victoria Elementary

Lynchburg — T.C. Miller Elementary

Newport News — Willis A. Jenkins Elementary

Norfolk — Tanners Creek Elementary

Portsmouth — Park View Elementary

Richmond — Elizabeth D. Redd Elementary

Westmoreland County — Cople Elementary

Twenty-eight schools earned full accreditation after undergoing reconstitution last year. Reconstitution involves significant changes in school leadership, governance, faculty or instruction. Reconstitution plans must be approved by the state Board of Education. These schools are as follows:

Amelia County — Amelia County Middle

Campbell County — Rustburg Middle

Chesapeake — George W. Carver Intermediate and Portlock Primary

Cumberland County — Cumberland Elementary

Franklin — Joseph P. King Jr. Middle

Hampton — Aberdeen Elementary, Alfred S. Forrest Elementary and Jane H. Bryan Elementary

Harrisonburg — Thomas Harrison Middle

Henrico County — Cashell Donahoe Elementary and Sandston Elementary

Lynchburg — E.C. Glass High

Martinsville — Albert Harris Elementary and Martinsville High

Mecklenburg County — South Hill Elementary

Newport News — Heritage High and T. Ryland Sanford Elementary

Norfolk — Norview Middle and Sherwood Forest Elementary

Northampton County — Occohannock Elementary

Nottoway County — Blackstone Primary and Nottoway Intermediate

Richmond — Miles Jones Elementary

Roanoke — Garden City Elementary and Westside Elementary

Rockbridge County — Natural Bridge Elementary

Virginia Beach — Bayside Middle

Eighty-eight schools in 27 divisions are denied state accreditation for 2017-2018 because of persistently low student achievement. These schools are as follows:

Accomack County — Metompkin Elementary

Alexandria — Jefferson-Houston Elementary (sixth consecutive year)

Amherst County — Madison Heights Elementary

Buckingham County — Buckingham County Elementary, Buckingham County Middle and Buckingham County Primary

Chesapeake — Camelot Elementary, Rena B. Wright Primary and Truitt Intermediate

Danville — Edwin A. Gibson Elementary, G.L.H. Johnson Elementary, O. Trent Bonner Middle, Park Avenue Elementary, Schoolfield Elementary, Westwood Middle and Woodberry Hills Elementary (third consecutive year)

Essex County — Essex High (third consecutive year)

Franklin — S.P. Morton Elementary

Greensville County — Belfield Elementary, Edward W. Wyatt Middle and Greensville Elementary

Halifax County — Sinai Elementary

Hampton — John Tyler Elementary

Henrico County — Elko Middle, Glen Lea Elementary, Harold Macon Ratcliffe Elementary, Laburnum Elementary and L. Douglas Wilder Middle (fourth consecutive year)

Hopewell — Harry E. James Elementary

Lancaster County — Lancaster Middle

Lynchburg — Linkhorne Elementary, Linkhorne Middle, Sandusky Middle and William M. Bass Elementary

Newport News — Carver Elementary,

Crittenden Middle, George J. McIntosh Elementary, Hidenwood Elementary (second consecutive year) and Huntington Middle (second consecutive year)

Norfolk — Azalea Gardens Middle, Blair Middle, Coleman Place Elementary, Jacox Elementary, Lake Taylor High, Lake Taylor Middle (fourth consecutive year), Lindenwood Elementary (fifth consecutive year), P.B. Young Sr. Elementary (third consecutive year), Richard Bowling Elementary, Tidewater Park Elementary (third consecutive year) and William H. Ruffner Middle (sixth consecutive year)

Page County — Luray Elementary

Petersburg — J.E.B. Stuart Elementary and Vernon Johns Middle (twelfth consecutive year)

Portsmouth — Brighton Elementary, Cradock Middle, Douglass Park Elementary, John Tyler Elementary, Westhaven Elementary and William E. Waters Middle

Richmond — Armstrong High (third consecutive year), Binford Middle, Blackwell Elementary, Chimborazo Elementary, G.H. Reid Elementary, George Mason Elementary, Ginter Park Elementary, Henderson Middle, J. L. Francis Elementary, Lucille M. Brown Middle, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle (third consecutive year), Oak Grove/Bellemeade Elementary, Overby-Sheppard Elementary, Richmond Alternative School (third consecutive year), Swansboro Elementary (second consecutive year), Thomas C. Boushall Middle, Thomas Jefferson High, Westover Hills Elementary and Woodville Elementary

Shenandoah County — North Fork Middle and W.W. Robinson Elementary

Staunton — Bessie Weller Elementary (third consecutive year)

Suffolk — Booker T. Washington Elementary, John F. Kennedy Middle and Mack Benn Jr. Elementary

Warren County — Ressie Jeffries Elementary

Waynesboro — Wenonah Elementary and William Perry Elementary

Westmoreland County — Montross Middle

Schools denied accreditation are subject to corrective actions prescribed by the state Board of Education through a memorandum of understanding with the local school board.

The status of 92 schools at risk of being denied accreditation for 2017-2018 will be determined by the Board of Education later this year. Under Virginia’s current accountability regulations, a school that has not earned full accreditation for three consecutive years — and fails to meet state standards for a fourth consecutive year — can apply for a rating of Partially Accredited: Reconstituted School if the local school board agrees to reconstitute the school’s leadership, staff, governance or student population. A reconstituted school can retain this rating for up to three years if it is making acceptable progress.

Seven newly opened schools are automatically rated as Conditionally Accredited for 2017-2018.

Federal Accountability

Like state accreditation ratings, federal accountability designations are based on achievement on SOL tests during 2016-2017, with accountability requirements focused on schools that receive Title I funding to support services for economically disadvantaged students. The lowest-performing Title I schools are identified as either Priority or Focus schools.

Priority schools must design and implement school-reform models that meet state and federal requirements. The 33 schools identified as Priority schools for 2017-2018 are as follows, by division:

Accomack County — Metompkin Elementary

Alexandria — Jefferson-Houston Elementary

Buckingham County — Buckingham County Elementary and Buckingham County Primary

Danville — Woodberry Hills Elementary

Franklin — S.P. Morton Elementary

Halifax County — Sinai Elementary

Hampton — A.W.E. Bassette Elementary

Henrico County — L. Douglas Wilder Middle

Lynchburg — Dearington Elementary/Innovation

Newport News — Horace H. Epes Elementary, Newsome Park Elementary and Sedgefield Elementary

Norfolk — Campostella Elementary, Chesterfield Academy Elementary, Jacox Elementary, James Monroe Elementary and Lake Taylor Middle

Petersburg — Vernon Johns Middle

Prince William County — Belmont Elementary

Richmond — Binford Middle, Blackwell Elementary, Chimborazo Elementary, Elkhardt Thompson Middle, G.H. Reid Elementary, Ginter Park Elementary, Henderson Middle, John Marshall High, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle, Oak Grove/Bellemeade Elementary, Richmond Alternative, Swansboro Elementary and Woodville Elementary

Focus schools must employ state-approved, school-improvement coaches. Focus schools retain their designation for a minimum of two years unless they no longer receive federal Title I funding. The 48 Focus schools for 2017-2018 are as follows, by division:

Albemarle County — Mary Carr Greer Elementary, Paul H. Cale Elementary, Red Hill Elementary and Woodbrook Elementary

Alexandria — William Ramsay Elementary

Bedford County — Moneta Elementary

Bristol — Highland View Elementary

Brunswick County — Totaro Elementary

Campbell County — Altavista Elementary

Danville — G.L.H. Johnson Elementary

Fairfax County — Graham Road Elementary, Herndon Elementary and Saratoga Elementary

Franklin County — Rocky Mount Elementary

Greensville County — Greensville Elementary

Halifax County — Clays Mill Elementary

Henrico County — Glen Lea Elementary, Harold Macon Ratcliffe Elementary, Highland Springs Elementary and Montrose Elementary

Hopewell — Patrick Copeland Elementary

Lunenburg County — Kenbridge Elementary and Victoria Elementary

Lynchburg — William M. Bass Elementary

Martinsville — Martinsville Middle and Patrick Henry Elementary

Montgomery County — Prices Fork Elementary

Nelson County — Tye River Elementary

Newport News — Hidenwood Elementary

Norfolk — Norview Elementary, Richard Bowling Elementary, St. Helena Elementary and William H. Ruffner Middle

Page County — Stanley Elementary

Petersburg — Robert E. Lee Elementary

Prince Edward County — Prince Edward Middle

Richmond — Albert Hill Middle, Armstrong High, George Mason Elementary, George Wythe High, J.L. Francis Elementary, Lucille M. Brown Middle and Westover Hills Elementary

Shenandoah County — W.W. Robinson Elementary

Spotsylvania County — Riverview Elementary

Staunton — Bessie Weller Elementary

Suffolk — Booker T. Washington Elementary

Westmoreland — Washington District Elementary

State and federal accountability ratings and related information for all schools are available on School Quality Profile reports and the VDOE Website.