Virginia Department of Education Releases 2016-2017 School Accreditation List
The Virginia Department of Education says every school in five central Virginia localities are accredited for 2017 - 2018 school year. Those public schools systems are: Charlottesville, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Orange
Other localities include at least one school that is only partially accredited.
Seven schools across Buckingham and Page counties, and the cities of Waynesboro and Staunton are not accredited. Those are:
- Buckingham County Elementary
- Buckingham County Middle
- Buckingham Primary School
- Luray Elementary in Page County
- Wenonah Elementary in Waynesboro
- William Perry Elementary in Waynesboro
- Bessie Weller Elementary in Staunton
Virginia Department of Education News Release:
Eighty-Six Percent of Schools Fully Accredited: All schools fully accredited in 65 divisions
RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Education announced today that 86 percent, or 1,573, of the commonwealth’s 1,823 public schools are rated as Fully Accredited for this school year, based on the performance of students on Standards of Learning and other state-approved assessments in English, mathematics, science and history during 2016-2017. This represents a five-point improvement over last year, when 81 percent of schools earned the state’s top accountability rating.
For a school to earn full accreditation, students must achieve adjusted pass rates of at least 75 percent in English and at least 70 percent on assessments in mathematics, science and history. High schools must also meet a benchmark for graduation and completion. Accreditation ratings may also reflect an average of achievement over several years.
“I congratulate the teachers, principals, support staff and other educators in these schools for their hard work and dedication to helping students meet the commonwealth’s high expectations for learning and achievement,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Steven R. Staples said. “I also want to thank and encourage educators in schools that are making progress as they move closer to achieving full accreditation. As we begin the transition to a new accountability system that recognizes growth and includes important outcomes such as achievement gaps and dropout rates, a commitment to continued improvement in all schools will be vital to our success.”
In June, the state Board of Education approved revisions to the Standards of Accreditation that place increased emphasis on closing achievement gaps between student groups – and continuous improvement in all schools – while providing a more comprehensive view of school quality. A final vote on the revised standards by the board is expected in November.
All schools are Fully Accredited this year in 65 of the commonwealth’s 132 school divisions, compared with 53 divisions last year. The divisions with all schools Fully Accredited (other than new schools that automatically receive conditional accreditation) are as follows:
- Amelia County
- Appomattox County
- Arlington County
- Bath County
- Bland County
- Botetourt County
- Carroll County
- Charles City County
- Charlottesville
- Clarke County
- Colonial Beach
- Colonial Heights
- Covington
- Craig County
- Dickenson County
- Dinwiddie County
- Falls Church
- Floyd County
- Fluvanna County
- Fredericksburg
- Galax
- Giles County
- Gloucester County
- Goochland County
- Greene County
- Hanover County
- Highland County
- Isle of Wight County
- King George County
- King William County
- King and Queen County
- Lexington
- Loudoun County
- Louisa County
- Manassas Park
- Mathews County
- Middlesex County
- New Kent County
- Norton
- Orange County
- Patrick County
- Pittsylvania County
- Poquoson
- Powhatan County
- Radford
- Rappahannock County
- Richmond County
- Roanoke County
- Rockingham County
- Russell County
- Salem
- Scott County
- Smyth County
- Southampton County
- Stafford County
- Surry County
- Sussex County
- Tazewell County
- Virginia Beach
- Washington County
- West Point
- Williamsburg-James City County
- Wise County
- Wythe County
- York County
Sussex County — which had been subject to a memorandum of understanding with the state Board of Education since 2004 — is among the divisions with all schools Fully Accredited this year. Governor Terry McAuliffe was in Sussex County yesterday to congratulate division leaders, teachers and students for meeting the objectives of the memorandum.
Thirteen schools that were denied state accreditation during 2016-2017 because of persistently low achievement are now Fully Accredited as a result of successful efforts to raise student achievement. These schools, by division, are as follows:
- Accomack County — Arcadia Middle
- Bedford County — Moneta Elementary
- Chesterfield County — Ettrick Elementary
- Dinwiddie County — Dinwiddie County Middle
- Hopewell — Patrick Copeland Elementary
- Lunenburg County — Lunenburg Middle and Victoria Elementary
- Lynchburg — T.C. Miller Elementary
- Newport News — Willis A. Jenkins Elementary
- Norfolk — Tanners Creek Elementary
- Portsmouth — Park View Elementary
- Richmond — Elizabeth D. Redd Elementary
- Westmoreland County — Cople Elementary
Twenty-eight schools earned full accreditation after undergoing reconstitution last year. Reconstitution involves significant changes in school leadership, governance, faculty or instruction. Reconstitution plans must be approved by the state Board of Education. These schools are as follows:
- Amelia County — Amelia County Middle
- Campbell County — Rustburg Middle
- Chesapeake — George W. Carver Intermediate and Portlock Primary
- Cumberland County — Cumberland Elementary
- Franklin — Joseph P. King Jr. Middle
- Hampton — Aberdeen Elementary, Alfred S. Forrest Elementary and Jane H. Bryan Elementary
- Harrisonburg — Thomas Harrison Middle
- Henrico County — Cashell Donahoe Elementary and Sandston Elementary
- Lynchburg — E.C. Glass High
- Martinsville — Albert Harris Elementary and Martinsville High
- Mecklenburg County — South Hill Elementary
- Newport News — Heritage High and T. Ryland Sanford Elementary
- Norfolk — Norview Middle and Sherwood Forest Elementary
- Northampton County — Occohannock Elementary
- Nottoway County — Blackstone Primary and Nottoway Intermediate
- Richmond — Miles Jones Elementary
- Roanoke — Garden City Elementary and Westside Elementary
- Rockbridge County — Natural Bridge Elementary
- Virginia Beach — Bayside Middle
Eighty-eight schools in 27 divisions are denied state accreditation for 2017-2018 because of persistently low student achievement. These schools are as follows:
- Accomack County — Metompkin Elementary
- Alexandria — Jefferson-Houston Elementary (sixth consecutive year)
- Amherst County — Madison Heights Elementary
- Buckingham County — Buckingham County Elementary, Buckingham County Middle and Buckingham County Primary
- Chesapeake — Camelot Elementary, Rena B. Wright Primary and Truitt Intermediate
- Danville — Edwin A. Gibson Elementary, G.L.H. Johnson Elementary, O. Trent Bonner Middle, Park Avenue Elementary, Schoolfield Elementary, Westwood Middle and Woodberry Hills Elementary (third consecutive year)
- Essex County — Essex High (third consecutive year)
- Franklin — S.P. Morton Elementary
- Greensville County — Belfield Elementary, Edward W. Wyatt Middle and Greensville Elementary
- Halifax County — Sinai Elementary
- Hampton — John Tyler Elementary
- Henrico County — Elko Middle, Glen Lea Elementary, Harold Macon Ratcliffe Elementary, Laburnum Elementary and L. Douglas Wilder Middle (fourth consecutive year)
- Hopewell — Harry E. James Elementary
- Lancaster County — Lancaster Middle
- Lynchburg — Linkhorne Elementary, Linkhorne Middle, Sandusky Middle and William M. Bass Elementary
- Newport News — Carver Elementary,
- Crittenden Middle, George J. McIntosh Elementary, Hidenwood Elementary (second consecutive year) and Huntington Middle (second consecutive year)
- Norfolk — Azalea Gardens Middle, Blair Middle, Coleman Place Elementary, Jacox Elementary, Lake Taylor High, Lake Taylor Middle (fourth consecutive year), Lindenwood Elementary (fifth consecutive year), P.B. Young Sr. Elementary (third consecutive year), Richard Bowling Elementary, Tidewater Park Elementary (third consecutive year) and William H. Ruffner Middle (sixth consecutive year)
- Page County — Luray Elementary
- Petersburg — J.E.B. Stuart Elementary and Vernon Johns Middle (twelfth consecutive year)
- Portsmouth — Brighton Elementary, Cradock Middle, Douglass Park Elementary, John Tyler Elementary, Westhaven Elementary and William E. Waters Middle
- Richmond — Armstrong High (third consecutive year), Binford Middle, Blackwell Elementary, Chimborazo Elementary, G.H. Reid Elementary, George Mason Elementary, Ginter Park Elementary, Henderson Middle, J. L. Francis Elementary, Lucille M. Brown Middle, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle (third consecutive year), Oak Grove/Bellemeade Elementary, Overby-Sheppard Elementary, Richmond Alternative School (third consecutive year), Swansboro Elementary (second consecutive year), Thomas C. Boushall Middle, Thomas Jefferson High, Westover Hills Elementary and Woodville Elementary
- Shenandoah County — North Fork Middle and W.W. Robinson Elementary
- Staunton — Bessie Weller Elementary (third consecutive year)
- Suffolk — Booker T. Washington Elementary, John F. Kennedy Middle and Mack Benn Jr. Elementary
- Warren County — Ressie Jeffries Elementary
- Waynesboro — Wenonah Elementary and William Perry Elementary
- Westmoreland County — Montross Middle
Schools denied accreditation are subject to corrective actions prescribed by the state Board of Education through a memorandum of understanding with the local school board.
The status of 92 schools at risk of being denied accreditation for 2017-2018 will be determined by the Board of Education later this year. Under Virginia’s current accountability regulations, a school that has not earned full accreditation for three consecutive years — and fails to meet state standards for a fourth consecutive year — can apply for a rating of Partially Accredited: Reconstituted School if the local school board agrees to reconstitute the school’s leadership, staff, governance or student population. A reconstituted school can retain this rating for up to three years if it is making acceptable progress.
Seven newly opened schools are automatically rated as Conditionally Accredited for 2017-2018.
Federal Accountability
Like state accreditation ratings, federal accountability designations are based on achievement on SOL tests during 2016-2017, with accountability requirements focused on schools that receive Title I funding to support services for economically disadvantaged students. The lowest-performing Title I schools are identified as either Priority or Focus schools.
Priority schools must design and implement school-reform models that meet state and federal requirements. The 33 schools identified as Priority schools for 2017-2018 are as follows, by division:
- Accomack County — Metompkin Elementary
- Alexandria — Jefferson-Houston Elementary
- Buckingham County — Buckingham County Elementary and Buckingham County Primary
- Danville — Woodberry Hills Elementary
- Franklin — S.P. Morton Elementary
- Halifax County — Sinai Elementary
- Hampton — A.W.E. Bassette Elementary
- Henrico County — L. Douglas Wilder Middle
- Lynchburg — Dearington Elementary/Innovation
- Newport News — Horace H. Epes Elementary, Newsome Park Elementary and Sedgefield Elementary
- Norfolk — Campostella Elementary, Chesterfield Academy Elementary, Jacox Elementary, James Monroe Elementary and Lake Taylor Middle
- Petersburg — Vernon Johns Middle
- Prince William County — Belmont Elementary
- Richmond — Binford Middle, Blackwell Elementary, Chimborazo Elementary, Elkhardt Thompson Middle, G.H. Reid Elementary, Ginter Park Elementary, Henderson Middle, John Marshall High, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle, Oak Grove/Bellemeade Elementary, Richmond Alternative, Swansboro Elementary and Woodville Elementary
Focus schools must employ state-approved, school-improvement coaches. Focus schools retain their designation for a minimum of two years unless they no longer receive federal Title I funding. The 48 Focus schools for 2017-2018 are as follows, by division:
- Albemarle County — Mary Carr Greer Elementary, Paul H. Cale Elementary, Red Hill Elementary and Woodbrook Elementary
- Alexandria — William Ramsay Elementary
- Bedford County — Moneta Elementary
- Bristol — Highland View Elementary
- Brunswick County — Totaro Elementary
- Campbell County — Altavista Elementary
- Danville — G.L.H. Johnson Elementary
- Fairfax County — Graham Road Elementary, Herndon Elementary and Saratoga Elementary
- Franklin County — Rocky Mount Elementary
- Greensville County — Greensville Elementary
- Halifax County — Clays Mill Elementary
- Henrico County — Glen Lea Elementary, Harold Macon Ratcliffe Elementary, Highland Springs Elementary and Montrose Elementary
- Hopewell — Patrick Copeland Elementary
- Lunenburg County — Kenbridge Elementary and Victoria Elementary
- Lynchburg — William M. Bass Elementary
- Martinsville — Martinsville Middle and Patrick Henry Elementary
- Montgomery County — Prices Fork Elementary
- Nelson County — Tye River Elementary
- Newport News — Hidenwood Elementary
- Norfolk — Norview Elementary, Richard Bowling Elementary, St. Helena Elementary and William H. Ruffner Middle
- Page County — Stanley Elementary
- Petersburg — Robert E. Lee Elementary
- Prince Edward County — Prince Edward Middle
- Richmond — Albert Hill Middle, Armstrong High, George Mason Elementary, George Wythe High, J.L. Francis Elementary, Lucille M. Brown Middle and Westover Hills Elementary
- Shenandoah County — W.W. Robinson Elementary
- Spotsylvania County — Riverview Elementary
- Staunton — Bessie Weller Elementary
- Suffolk — Booker T. Washington Elementary
- Westmoreland — Washington District Elementary
State and federal accountability ratings and related information for all schools are available on School Quality Profile reports and the VDOE Website.
2017-2018 Accreditation Ratings
Accreditation Rating
Number
of Schools
Percent of
All Schools
Fully Accredited
1,573
86
Partially Accredited: Approaching Benchmark-Pass Rate
14
<1
Partially Accredited: Approaching Benchmark-GCI
0
0
Partially Accredited: Improving School-Pass Rate
2
<1
Partially Accredited: Improving School-GCI
0
0
Partially Accredited: Warned School-Pass Rate
44
2
Partially Accredited: Warned School-GCI
3
<1
Partially Accredited: Reconstituted School
0
0
Accreditation Denied
88
5
Conditionally Accredited (New Schools)
7
<1
To Be Determined
92
5
Total Schools
1,823
100