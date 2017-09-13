UVA President and Students Respond to Covering of Jefferson Statue

The shroud covering the Thomas Jefferson statue at the University of Virginia is gone, but controversy over Tuesday night's protest rages on.

On the night of Tuesday, September 12, protesters gathered at the University of Virginia and shrouded the statue of Thomas Jefferson to denounce white supremacy.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, September 13, UVA President Teresa Sullivan says she strongly disagrees with the demonstrators' actions but recognizes there is more work to be done to make the school more inclusive. The full press release is below.

This protest marked one month since the August 12 Unite the Right rally that took place in downtown Charlottesville.

This time, the protest was put on by a group of UVA students, faculty, and members of the Charlottesville community who have a list of demands from the university.

Protesters numbered around 100 and turned out with Black Lives Matter signs around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The group used a tarp to cover the statue of Thomas Jefferson that sits in front of the UVA Rotunda.

Three people were on the statue and a sign on top of the covering read: "TJ is a racist and rapist."

On the ground, members in the group read a list of demands which included removing the Confederate plaques on the Rotunda and banning white supremacist hate groups from grounds, calling out UVA alumni Jason Kessler and Richard Spencer specifically.

Spencer and Kessler were organizers involved in white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville this summer.

Students involved say that the list of demands currently stands at 12 items that deal with how to make the University of Virginia more inclusive. One item calls for the university to place plaques around the Jefferson statue contextualizing his legacy and reminding people that he was a slave-owner.

They feel that the university currently only acknowledges the good parts of Jefferson's legacy.

"We thought that shrouding Thomas Jefferson would be great symbolic action to address the fact that white supremacists saw that statue as a rallying point on the 11th," says Ken King, a fourth-year student who participated in the shrouding.

Sullivan says the university is trying to acknowledge this part of Jefferson's history.

The list of demands will be presented to the Board of Visitors meeting on Friday.

Student protesters say they are not satisfied with Sullivan's response and they will only be satisfied if their demands are taken seriously.