UVA President and Students Respond to Covering of Jefferson Statue

The shroud covering the Thomas Jefferson statue at the University of Virginia is gone, but controversy over Tuesday night's protest rages on.
On the night of Tuesday, September 12, protesters gathered at the University of Virginia and shrouded the statue of Thomas Jefferson to denounce white supremacy.
In a press release issued on Wednesday, September 13, UVA President Teresa Sullivan says she strongly disagrees with the demonstrators' actions but recognizes there is more work to be done to make the school more inclusive. The full press release is below.
This protest marked one month since the August 12 Unite the Right rally that took place in downtown Charlottesville.
This time, the protest was put on by a group of UVA students, faculty, and members of the Charlottesville community who have a list of demands from the university.
Protesters numbered around 100 and turned out with Black Lives Matter signs around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The group used a tarp to cover the statue of Thomas Jefferson that sits in front of the UVA Rotunda.
Three people were on the statue and a sign on top of the covering read: "TJ is a racist and rapist."
On the ground, members in the group read a list of demands which included removing the Confederate plaques on the Rotunda and banning white supremacist hate groups from grounds, calling out UVA alumni Jason Kessler and Richard Spencer specifically.
Spencer and Kessler were organizers involved in white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville this summer.
Students involved say that the list of demands currently stands at 12 items that deal with how to make the University of Virginia more inclusive. One item calls for the university to place plaques around the Jefferson statue contextualizing his legacy and reminding people that he was a slave-owner.
They feel that the university currently only acknowledges the good parts of Jefferson's legacy.
"We thought that shrouding Thomas Jefferson would be great symbolic action to address the fact that white supremacists saw that statue as a rallying point on the 11th," says Ken King, a fourth-year student who participated in the shrouding.
Sullivan says the university is trying to acknowledge this part of Jefferson's history.
The list of demands will be presented to the Board of Visitors meeting on Friday.
Student protesters say they are not satisfied with Sullivan's response and they will only be satisfied if their demands are taken seriously.
University of Virginia Press Release:
Members of the University Community:
Last night, several members of the University and Charlottesville communities held a protest at the Thomas Jefferson statue located north of the Rotunda, and several protestors covered the Jefferson statue in a black shroud. We have since removed the cover. One person was arrested for public intoxication.
I strongly disagree with the protestors’ decision to cover the Jefferson statue. I also recognize the rights of those present at the protest to express their emotions and opinions regarding the recent horrific events that occurred on our Grounds and in Charlottesville.
Our community continues to heal, and we must remain respectful of one another if substantive progress can be made on addressing the many challenges and opportunities that we all face.
The University’s founder, Thomas Jefferson, made many contributions to the progress of the early American Republic: he served as the third President of the United States, championed religious freedom, and authored the Declaration of Independence.
In apparent contradiction to his persuasive arguments for liberty and human rights, however, he was also a slave owner. In its early days the University of Virginia was dependent upon the institution of slavery.
Enslaved people not only built its buildings, but also served in a wide variety of capacities for UVA’s first fifty years of existence. After gaining freedom, African Americans continued to work for the University, but they were not allowed to enroll as students until the mid-twentieth century.
The University has acknowledged its controversial history and we continue to learn from it through open dialogue and civil discourse.
In 2013, I formed the President’s Commission on Slavery and the University to explore UVA's relationship to slavery and enslaved people and to make recommendations for steps UVA can take in response to this history.
The Memorial to Enslaved Laborers that the Board of Visitors approved this past June is another example of how the University is reconciling its past with its aspirations for a more inclusive, diverse environment.
Recent gains in enrolling students from under-represented groups and recruiting a more diverse faculty are also testament to our commitment to be a more diverse University.
Today, the University will formally dedicate Pinn Hall in honor of Vivian W. Pinn, M.D., one of the earliest African-American women to graduate from the School of Medicine and a former director of the National Institutes of Health’s Office of Research on Women’s Health.
Later this week, the Board of Visitors will also discuss honoring W.W. Yen, the first student from China to graduate from the University of Virginia, and the first international student to receive a Bachelor of Arts degree from UVA, with a building name.
There is more work to be done, and I look forward to members of our community coming together and recommitting to our foundational values of honor, integrity, trust and respect.
Teresa A. Sullivan
President