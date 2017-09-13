Charlottesville Holds Veteran and Community Job Fair

On Wednesday, September 13, Charlottesville held a job fair where dozens of exhibitors looked for people to fill hundreds of job openings.

Exhibitors from a wide variety of industries were at the event, providing appealing opportunities for many people.

Entry-level as well as upper-level management positions were available.

The fair targeted veterans, but was open to the public and anyone who was looking for a new job.

The Charlottesville Veteran and Community Job Fair is organized by the city and several partnership organizations.

It’s the first one the city has hosted with various partners throughout the community.

Jobs in law enforcement, police corrections, government, food and beverage,and retail were some of the industries represented at the fair.

“Some employers do kind of informal face-to-face interviews here today, so it's a first opportunity for a person to meet with a recruiter face-to-face - kind of tell a little bit about themselves,” says Hollie Lee, chief of workforce development strategies with the city.

Organizers say the goal was for people to come and get hired.

There were about 50 exhibitors looking for that next great employee.

The city also organizes an annual job fair once a year in the spring at the John Paul Jones Arena.

The one on Wednesday will wrap up at 2 p.m