Name of Victim in South First Street Shooting Released

Investigators have identified the victim in the shooting on South First Street Monday evening.

Charlottesville police say Shawn Evan Davis, a 45-year-old man from Brooklyn, New York, was shot in the chest in the 900 block of South First Street around 9:20 p.m. Monday.

Davis was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say Davis was known to stay in the Charlottesville area on a regular basis. There have been no arrests in this case, but police say there's no threat to the community.

This is the second fatal shooting in the the neighborhood in almost two years. In November, 2105, 31-year-old Floyd Alston, Jr., was shot and killed during a home invasion.