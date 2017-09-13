Additional Arrest Made in Relation to Jason Kessler Assault

Charlottesville Police Department Press Release:

Charlottesville police have made another arrest stemming from the confrontational news conference held the day after the Unite the Right rally by organizer Jason Kessler.

As of Wednesday, September 13, a total of four people face charges after a crowd of people attacked the white activist on August 13.

Thirty-five-year-old Phoebe LaFroy Stevens is charged with assault and battery for reportedly tackling Kessler.

She turned herself over to police.

Two others are also accused of assault and battery, and a fourth person is charged for spitting at Kessler.