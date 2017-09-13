Additional Arrest Made in Relation to Jason Kessler Assault

Additional Arrest Made in Relation to Jason Kessler AssaultPosted: Updated:
Charlottesville Police Department Press Release:
Charlottesville police have made another arrest stemming from the confrontational news conference held the day after the Unite the Right rally by organizer Jason Kessler.
As of Wednesday, September 13, a total of four people face charges after a crowd of people attacked the white activist on August 13.
Thirty-five-year-old Phoebe LaFroy Stevens is charged with assault and battery for reportedly tackling Kessler.
She turned herself over to police.
Two others are also accused of assault and battery, and a fourth person is charged for spitting at Kessler.