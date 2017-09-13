Some Virginians Running Out of Individual Insurance Options

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) - About 70,000 people in Virginia could lose the option of buying individual health insurance plans next year.

The Roanoke Times reported Tuesday that the marketplace for individual insurance is collapsing in the state.

Three insurers have announced they plan to pull out of Virginia's individual market next year. Last week, Optima Health said it would no longer offer individual plans where Sentara Health does not have hospitals and providers.

That will leave some parts of Virginia without the option of buying individual insurance. The changes affect all individual plans, not just those sold through the Affordable Care Act.

Insurers are leaving the marketplace or scaling back as the future of the Affordable Care Act remains uncertain. President Donald Trump has called for its repeal.

