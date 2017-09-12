Group Covers UVA Jefferson Statue, Lists Demands

Protestors gathered at the University of Virginia Tuesday evening and shrouded the statue of Thomas Jefferson to denounce white supremacy.

Protestors turned out with Black Lives Matter signs around 8 p.m. The group of about 100 people included students, faculty and community members. The group used a tarp to cover the statue of Thomas Jefferson that sits in front of the UVA Rotunda.

Three people were on the statue and a sign on top of the covering read: "TJ is a racist and rapist."

On the ground, members in the group read a list of demands which included removing the Confederate plaques on the Rotunda and banning white supremacist hate groups from grounds, calling out UVA alumni Jason Kessler and Richard Spencer specifically. Spencer and Kessler were organizers involved in white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville this summer. See the full list of demands below.

One person was arrested for public intoxication. UVA police issued the following information Wednesday afternoon:

On 9/12/17, at 10:15 p.m. in the area of the Rotunda, UPD arrested a Mr. Brian Lambert of Charlottesville for public intoxication. Mr. Lambert was legally “open carrying” a firearm at the time of his arrest and was not in violation of state law. Mr. Lambert also has no affiliation with the University and was not in violation of any University policy. Mr. Lambert will appear in the Albemarle County General District Court for this charge.

UVA crews removed the tarp from the statue overnight.

University President Teresa Sullivan issued a statement on the incident Wednesday morning. In it, she says, "I strongly disagree with the protestors’ decision to cover the Jefferson statue. I also recognize the rights of those present at the protest to express their emotions and opinions regarding the recent horrific events that occurred on our Grounds and in Charlottesville."

