Black Lives Matter, Group Covers UVA Jefferson Statue, Lists Demands

A group has now covered the statue of Thomas Jefferson that sits in front of the University of Virginia Rotunda.

Dozens turned out with Black Lives Matter signs around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Three people were on the statue that is covered in black.

A sign on top of the covering read: "TJ is a racist and rapist."

On the ground, members in the group read a list of demands following a trio of white supremacists events in Charlottesville this summer.