Waynesboro City Leaders Discuss Spending Plans for Sunset Park

There's progress on the development of Sunset Park in Waynesboro.

The old landfill now has official park designation and city leaders are looking at two plans on how to move to forward. The $2.1 million plan covers it all, upgrades to the recycling center and former Baylor building at the bottom of the landfill, plus, bathrooms, a pavilion, kiosk and patio at the top.

Then, there's the simplified $1 million plan which simply allows public access.

"We have so much momentum going on in the community as well as with City Council and city staff to convert the old landfill into a city park. It was very well received. So the next step will be Council's consideration of funding and how they would like to proceed with the project,” project engineer Ross Morland said.

Council will vote at their next meeting in two weeks. In the meantime, the park is closed to the public except for special events like the upcoming Harvest Dinner at Sunset.