Louisa Co. Man Charged with Sexually Assaulting Autistic Child Has Status Review

A Louisa County man charged with sexually assaulting an autistic child appeared in Louisa County Circuit Court Tuesday for a status review.

A grand jury indicted John Dale Sprouse on four charges back in January, including abduction with intent to defile.

Court documents in this case describe Sprouse as a Louisa County school driver who was supposed to take an autistic 10-year-old student to school in Richmond.

Sprouse is due back in court for another review on Nov. 6.