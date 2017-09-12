Monticello QB Kevin Jarrell is Falcon Club Player of the Week

Kevin Jarrell is the Falcon Club Player of the Week

Monticello HS quarterback Kevin Jarrell is the Falcon Club Player of the Week.

Jarrell rushed for five touchdowns Friday in Monticello's 56-7 win over Turner Ashby.

Jarrell set two Monticello HS school records in the win. His 239 rushing yards was the most ever by a MHS quarterback.

He also had 434 total yards, breaking another record, earning the player of the week award.

"It's a great honor, I think it speaks volumes about our team, everyone plays a part of it," says Jarrell. "Defense getting the ball back and just guys up front doing a great job all night. Receivers did a great job outside, definitely balanced run game, threw the ball a little bit just to keep them honest."

Monticello head coach Jeff Lloyd says, "He's very, very smart. Probably the smartest kid I've ever coached. He can get us out of bad play and into a good play, he literally probably good run our offense from the line of scrimmage."

Monticello has a record of 2-0 and plays at Spotswood Friday night.