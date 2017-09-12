Louisa County Man Accused of Trying to Kill Deputy Appears in Motions Hearing

A Louisa County man accused of trying to kill a sheriff's deputy is inching closer to trial.

Kelly Clark was in Louisa County Circuit Court Tuesday for a motions hearing.

Clark's attorney asked to try this case in a different venue, citing potentially misleading evidence, or lack of it. He also said there's too much back on forth on social media, but the judge denied that motion.

Clark is charged with the attempted capital murder of a police officer. The prosecution says Clark attacked a deputy after crashing his car on Louisa County Road in the early morning hours on Dec. 26 2016.

Prosecutors say it was caught on the deputy's body camera, when Clark allegedly lunged for the deputy's gun and a struggle ensured. Clark was shot once.

Clark's attorney also asked the court to prevent prosecutors from mentioning his use of the prescription drug, suboxone, a pain medication.

In a previous hearing, Clark's attorney said he was confused and disoriented the night of the shooting due to a diabetic episode.

A two-day jury trial for Clark is scheduled for Oct. 19 and 20.