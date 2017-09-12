Charlottesville Police Investigate First St Homicide

Charlottesville detectives are working to piece together a Monday night shooting that left one man dead.

It happened in the same block of a street where a home invasion turned into murder less than two years ago.

Charlottesville police are keeping quiet about what happened on First Street South Monday night.

One long-time resident says there's a lot of worry this time that more trouble is brewing in the neighborhood.

On Tuesday, investigators were back at the scene of the shooting in the Circle Drive of the First Street South neighborhood.

That's where officers found a man shot around 9:20 p.m. on Monday.

He was rushed to the University of Virginia Medical Center where he died from his wound.

Police have not released that man's name.

People who live in the neighborhood say he was in his 20s and describe him as a "good guy.”

No arrest has been made, but police say there's no threat to the overall community.

However, people who live in First Street South say they don't believe the violence is over and they're tired of it.

This is the same area where 31-year-old Floyd Alston, Jr. was shot and killed in November of 2015 during a home break-in and attempted robbery.

A jury convicted a man for that murder in December.

A second suspect is scheduled to go on trial later this month.