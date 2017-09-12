Thomas Jefferson Health District to Provide Free Rescue Medication for Opioid Overdoses

(Charlottesville, Va.) — In an effort to prevent fatal opioid overdoses, the Thomas Jefferson Health District (serving the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, and Nelson counties) will launch a program to distribute free Naloxone (also known as NARCAN), a fast-acting, safe and easy-to-administer nasal spray that can restore breathing and reduce the potentially fatal effects of opioid overdoses. A family member, bystander, first responder or medical provider can administer naloxone and save lives.

Community members can pick up free NARCAN by scheduling an appointment at any of the following health departments. Only the Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department will offer walk-in times. Appointments may take as long as 1-2 hours, if training is needed. Those who have completed the REVIVE! program do not need additional training, but must bring proof of training completion.



Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Dept.*

Address: 1138 Rose Hill Drive

Charlottesville, Va.

Phone: 434-972-6200

* The Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Dept. will offer walk-in times (no appointment needed) every Tuesday morning (8:15 to 11:30 a.m.) and all day every Wednesday (8:15 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.).



Fluvanna County Health Department

Address: 132 Main St., Route 15

Palmyra, Va.

Phone: 434-591-1960



Greene County Health Department

Address: 50 Stanard Street

Stanardsville, Va.

Phone: 434-985-2262

Louisa County Health Department

Address: 540 Industrial Drive

Louisa, Va.

Phone: 540-967-3703

Nelson County Health Department

Address: 4038 Thomas Nelson Highway

Arrington, Va.

Phone: 434-263-8315



Those who should consider having naloxone for an opioid overdose emergency include individuals – and their household members – who have experienced an opioid overdose, used naloxone or prescribed or non-prescribed opioids, including heroin, or who have received or are receiving medication for opioid use disorder, such as naltrexone, methadone or buprenorphine. Those with the highest risk for opioid overdoses include anyone recently treated for an overdose, or anyone who has used opioids in the past and quit, including individuals released from incarceration or in patient treatment programs.

For more information on the Thomas Jefferson Health District, call 434-972-6200 or visit www.TJHD.org.