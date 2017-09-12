McAuliffe’s Task Force on Public Safety & Response to Civil Unrest to Hold First Meeting

McAuliffe’s Task Force on Public Safety & Response to Civil Unrest to Hold First MeetingPosted: Updated:
Press Release from the Office of the Governor:
The Task Force on Public Safety Preparedness and Response to Civil Unrest will hold its first meeting this afternoon, Tuesday, September 12, 2017 from 2-4pm in the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond, Virginia. The Task Force will be chaired by Brian Moran, Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security.
During today’s meeting, the Task Force will hear presentations from Dean Rodney Smolla, a First Amendment scholar and Professor of Law at Widener University, as well as a presentation from Chief of Police Jim Cervera of Virginia Beach about the City’s permitting process.
Established by Executive Order Number 68, the Task Force is designed to assess the events in Charlottesville on August 12 and identify ways to improve the Commonwealth’s preparedness and response capabilities should such events occur in the future. The Task Force will also develop model permitting processes to govern public demonstrations for the state and local government agencies.
The Membership of the Commission is as follows:
The Honorable Brian Moran, Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security
The Honorable Carlos Hopkins, Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs
The Honorable Noah Sullivan, Counsel to Governor McAuliffe
Curtis Brown, Deputy Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security
The Honorable Bryce Reeves, Senate of Virginia
The Honorable Scott Lingamfelter, Virginia House of Delegates
The Honorable La Bravia Jenkins, Commonwealth’s Attorney, City of Fredericksburg
Colonel Steven Flaherty, Superintendent, Virginia State Police
General Timothy Williams, Adjutant General of Virginia
Dr. Jeff Stern, State Coordinator, Virginia Department of Emergency Management
Dr. Marissa Levine, Commissioner, Virginia Department of Health
Fran Ecker, Director, Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services
Victoria Pearson, Deputy Attorney General of Virginia
Tonya Chapman, Chief of Police, City of Portsmouth
Melvin Carter, Fire Chief, City of Richmond
James Redick, Director of Emergency Preparedness & Response, City of Norfolk
David Hines, Sheriff, Hanover County
Chief David McCoy, President, Virginia Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators
Noah Simon, City Manager, City of Lexington
Charlie Kilpatrick, Commissioner, Virginia Department of Transportation
Bill Leighty, Former Chief of Staff for Governor Kaine
Steve Cover, Deputy City Manager, City of Virginia Beach
Virginia Association of Counties Representative