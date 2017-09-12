McAuliffe’s Task Force on Public Safety & Response to Civil Unrest to Hold First Meeting

Press Release from the Office of the Governor:

The Task Force on Public Safety Preparedness and Response to Civil Unrest will hold its first meeting this afternoon, Tuesday, September 12, 2017 from 2-4pm in the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond, Virginia. The Task Force will be chaired by Brian Moran, Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security.

During today’s meeting, the Task Force will hear presentations from Dean Rodney Smolla, a First Amendment scholar and Professor of Law at Widener University, as well as a presentation from Chief of Police Jim Cervera of Virginia Beach about the City’s permitting process.

Established by Executive Order Number 68, the Task Force is designed to assess the events in Charlottesville on August 12 and identify ways to improve the Commonwealth’s preparedness and response capabilities should such events occur in the future. The Task Force will also develop model permitting processes to govern public demonstrations for the state and local government agencies.

The Membership of the Commission is as follows:

The Honorable Brian Moran, Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security

The Honorable Carlos Hopkins, Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs

The Honorable Noah Sullivan, Counsel to Governor McAuliffe

Curtis Brown, Deputy Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security

The Honorable Bryce Reeves, Senate of Virginia

The Honorable Scott Lingamfelter, Virginia House of Delegates

The Honorable La Bravia Jenkins, Commonwealth’s Attorney, City of Fredericksburg

Colonel Steven Flaherty, Superintendent, Virginia State Police

General Timothy Williams, Adjutant General of Virginia

Dr. Jeff Stern, State Coordinator, Virginia Department of Emergency Management

Dr. Marissa Levine, Commissioner, Virginia Department of Health

Fran Ecker, Director, Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services

Victoria Pearson, Deputy Attorney General of Virginia

Tonya Chapman, Chief of Police, City of Portsmouth

Melvin Carter, Fire Chief, City of Richmond

James Redick, Director of Emergency Preparedness & Response, City of Norfolk

David Hines, Sheriff, Hanover County

Chief David McCoy, President, Virginia Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators

Noah Simon, City Manager, City of Lexington

Charlie Kilpatrick, Commissioner, Virginia Department of Transportation

Bill Leighty, Former Chief of Staff for Governor Kaine

Steve Cover, Deputy City Manager, City of Virginia Beach

Virginia Association of Counties Representative