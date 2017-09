Louisa County Murder Suspect Arrested in Dumfries, VA

On Tuesday, Clifford W. Wood III, the man accused of murdering a man in Louisa County, is set to appear in general district court.

Wood was taken into custody a little after 5 p.m. on Monday, September 11.

He was found hiding out in a motel in Dumfries, Virginia.

Wood is charged with second degree murder and robbery in connection with the shooting of 32-year-old Sean Houchins on September 1.

The incident happened in the 17,000 block of Jefferson Highway near Montpelier and the Hanover county line.

Two separate incidents took place at the home back-to-back.

The first involved an armed robbery of a victim not involved with the shooting.

"Our detectives have been working 18-hour days since the first of September, seven days a week, trying to develop the case and capture Mr. Wood,” said Donnie Lowe, the chief deputy of the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

Wood is charged with robbery and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and second degree murder.

He's due in Louisa General District Court Tuesday afternoon for a formal bond hearing.

Louisa County Sheriff's Office Press Release: