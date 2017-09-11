Charlottesville Police Investigating Shooting on First Street South

Charlottesville police say one man has been shot after a shooting in the city.

Around 9:20 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, police got the call to the 900 block of First Street South where they found one man with a gunshot wound in the chest. He was taken to University of Virginia Medical Center.

A neighbor says her mom though the gunshots were "fireworks."

"I walked up the street to the back circle and that's when I seen him just laying on the floor with blood and the police was telling us to get back because you know its a crime scene," the neighbor who wanted to be called "Vivian" said. "He's a really good person, he's nice, he's decent, he's very nice to everybody in this neighborhood like friendly, so I don't know why anybody would try to shoot him."

Vivian also said that the man who got shot is her friend's boyfriend who goes by a nickname, "Luck," but did not release his full name. Vivian also told us he was in his 20s.

Police say they have no information on a suspect at this time.

