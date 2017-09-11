Charlottesville Police Investigating Shooting on First Street South

Charlottesville Police Investigating Shooting on First Street SouthPosted: Updated:
scene of shooting in Charlottesville
scene of shooting in Charlottesville
Charlottesville Police Investigating Shooting on First Street SouthMore>>
Reported by Victoria Wresilo
Reported by Victoria Wresilo
Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.Full Story
Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.Full Story