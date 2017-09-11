Charlottesville Police Investigating Homicide at First Street South

Charlottesville police say one man is dead after a shooting in the city.

Around 9:20 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, police got the call to the 900 block of First Street South where they found one man with a gunshot wound in the chest. He was taken to University of Virginia Medical Center Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead.

Police are not releasing the victim's identity at this time.

A neighbor says her mom thought the gunshots were "fireworks."

"I walked up the street to the back circle and that's when I seen him just laying on the floor with blood and the police was telling us to get back, because you know, it's a crime scene," the neighbor said. "He's a really good person, he's nice, he's decent, he's very nice to everybody in this neighborhood, like friendly, so I don't know why anybody would try to shoot him."

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident with no apparent threat to the overall community.

Police are not releasing any more information about the investigation at this time.

Release from Charlottesville Police Department 9/11/2017: On today’s date at approximately 9:20pm, officers with the Charlottesville Police Department were dispatched to the 900 block of South 1 St Street for the report of an individual that had been shot. Upon arrival, officers located a male with an apparent gunshot wound to his person. The victim was transported to the University of Virginia Hospital Emergency Room where he was pronounced deceased. At this time we are not releasing the identity of the victim until family members have been notified. This is an ongoing investigation and no additional information can be released at this time. This appears to be an isolated incident with no apparent threat to the overall community.

Editors Note: This is a developing story, stick with NBC29 for the latest details as soon as they develop.