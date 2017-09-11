Sanker Brothers Helping Covenant Football to Perfect 3-0 Start

Jonas Sanker was named the Falcon Club Player of the Week after the Eagles' first game of the season

When the Covenant football team has scored touchdowns this season, there's a pretty good chance one of the Sanker brothers had a hand in it.

"I have one on defense, and a couple on offense," says Nic Sanker.

Jonas Sanker says, "I don't know. I lost count after they called the first two back."

It doesn't take long to spot the dynamic between the brothers.

Nic says, "He's usually the goofball, and I tend to be more serious."

"Oh, I don't think I'm a goofball," says Jonas. "I mean, I might be a goofball, I don't know."

Jonas (pronounced Yo-nus) is a freshman who plays slotback, safety, kicker, and punter.

Sophomore Nic plays receiver, linebacker, backup quarterback, and special teams.

"We compete, but in a good way," says Jonas. "Not in a way to see who's better than the other. It's more helping each other get the best out of each other."

Nic says, "He's probably the most competitive person I know, so when it comes to almost anything, he makes sure he comes out on top."

At 6-foot-3, Nic is the taller of the two, but Jonas has the speed.

"He's a playmaker," says Nic. "He makes big plays happen when it seems like nothing can come out of it."

Jonas says, "If you don't run hard, you get caught by the slow guys. The slow guys are usually big. You don't want to get caught by the slow, big guys. So just run fast, and don't get caught."

This season for the Eagles, whether serious, or silly, they've found nothing but success.

Covenant (3-0) will play at defending state champion Blue Ridge on Saturday, September 23rd.