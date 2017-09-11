Charlottesville Discusses Zoning and Redevelopment with Public Talks

The city of Charlottesville is working on plans for rezoning and redevelopment.

Monday night, the city along with the Formed-Based Codes Institute met at IX Art Park. The discussion focused on the proposed rewriting of the city's zoning code for the strategic investment area.

City Councilor Kathy Galvin, says one big topic is on how to create more affordable housing.

"It’s the idea of both building more affordable units at different ranges, but getting that social-economic mobility engine moving again so people don't live in poverty forever,” Galvin said.

The discussion will continue throughout the week and is open to the public. Tuesday the group will discuss housing at 10 a.m. in IX Park.