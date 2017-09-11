Robert E. Lee High School Name Debated at Staunton School Board Meeting

The debate over the name of Staunton's only high school continues.

City Hall was packed Monday night with many who think Robert E. Lee High School needs a new name that better reflects Staunton's diverse community. Some people urged School Board members to revert to the old name, Staunton High School.

But not everyone at the meeting favors a name change. There were differing ideas of who Lee was.

“We have aquiesced to send our children to a school named in honor of a man who would have kept their ancestors in bondage and we have kept silent. We have respected the notion that all are equal in the sight of God even while being shown the back of the hand if we should ever suggest what was true, that Lee was a slave holding racist,” the Rev. Edward Scott said.

“What better name could we have for a school than a man who stood by principles? Did he have slaves? He inherited some slaves. He didn't like slaves or he wouldn't have educated them,” Jimmy Guynn said.

School Board Chair Bill Lobb says it's the Board's job to listen, so that's what they're doing.