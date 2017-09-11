Quantcast

Landes Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Crimes

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -

A Waynesboro man will spend more than two decades in prison for sex charges.

Fifty-six-year old Timothy Landes pleaded guilty Monday in Waynesboro Circuit Court to producing child pornography, two subsequent counts of producing child pornography, and aggravated sexual battery.

Landes was sentenced to 25 years in prison, a mandatory minimum and will be on supervised probation for 20 years following his release.

