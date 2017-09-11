PVCC Hosts a Teach-In to Address Students' Concerns from Unite the Right

Students, faculty, and staff gathered at Piedmont Virginia Community College to address questions about the events from the Unite the Right rally weekend in August.

Faculty members organized the “What Happened in Charlottesville? Teach-in” because they were personally concerned and knew the students would be concerned also.

A panel answered questions sent in by students prior to the event and talked through them.

Members of the panel were made up of professors from PVCC, each focusing on different topics relating to events that transpired the weekend of August 12.

Some of the questions from students centered around the history of the situation in Charlottesville. They asked why the statues are so controversial and why people join hate groups.

“We were hoping that maybe by trying to address some of these questions, we could start to bring some healing to the community that really been riven by these terrible events,” said Bruce Glassco, professor of English, Piedmont Virginia Community College.

School administrators wanted to ensure all students that the school is a safe place and students can come to them to express their concerns or just talk.

“I think it's really great that the school is doing this, I think it's really thoughtful just to reach people’s concerns and understand that people aren't alright with what's going on. I think it's really helpful for kids that are going through a lot of confusion right now, said Adam Villio, student.

The dean of student services says that counselors are available from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. for any students that feel unsettled.