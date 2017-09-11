Dominion Energy Sends Workers to Help Areas Hit by Hurricane Irma

Release from Dominion Energy:

Dominion Energy is mobilizing hundreds of employees and contractors to respond to what is likely to be one of the largest electric industry restoration efforts in United States history after Hurricane Irma devastated Florida and left millions without power.

“We are making final preparations throughout the day to mobilize employees and prepare equipment to depart Tuesday morning to Florida, where they can begin supporting our friends and neighbors in this massive undertaking,” said Ed Baine, senior vice president of power delivery, Dominion Energy.

More than 120 Dominion Energy employees, including linemen, damage assessors, safety experts and others are heading south along with 300 contractors from across Virginia and North Carolina. They will join the other 300 tree contractors who were previously released to begin the preliminary work of removing trees and debris ahead of line crews.

“Our employees and contractors are heading south with the expectation that they will be restoring power for at least two weeks,” Baine said. “We are proud of their willingness to leave their families and friends to work long days, providing desperately needed help.”

Mutual assistance from neighboring utilities is a hallmark of the electric utility industry, and can include not only crews but also other resources and equipment, such as helicopters and drones, high-water vehicles and other specialty equipment, as well as material that can be allocated and shared among electric companies to ensure all restoration and recovery needs are met.

Dominion Energy is a member of the Southeastern Electric Exchange, one of seven mutual assistance groups in the United States.