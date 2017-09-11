Greene Co. Sheriff's Office Arrest 2 in Connection to Antique Store Shoplifting

Release from Greene County Sheriff's Office:

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two individuals in connection to recent grand larcenies that have been occurring in Greene County at the Country Store Antique Mall and Wooly Lamb Antiques. Both of these businesses are located in Ruckersville.

The two individuals that have been charged recently relocated to Greene County. Crystal Ann Mayo, 35 year old female 18.2-95 Grand Larceny of $200 or more from the Wooly Lamb Antique 18.2-103 Shoplift or conceal goods valued at over $200 from Country Store Antique Mall

Shawn Bryant Kitzmiller, 35 year old male 18.2-103 Shoplift pr conceal goods valued at over $200 from Country Store Antique Mall

Both individuals were held on a secure bond, both were transported to Central Virginia Regional Jail. Both individuals are set to have a first appearance in Greene County General District Court on 9/13/17

at 9 am.