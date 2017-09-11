Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce Jobs Report Released

Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce Press Release:

(Charlottesville, Virginia – September 12) The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce released its 2017 Chamber Jobs Report, the Chamber’s fourteenth annual comprehensive compilation and analysis of employment in Greater Charlottesville.

Overall, over the report’s 10-year study period (2006-2016), the Chamber Jobs Report data illustrate total jobs in the Greater Charlottesville region growing from 111,397 jobs in 2006 to 123,402 jobs in 2016, an increase of +10.8% or 12,005 total jobs. Over 2006 to 2016, the region has added a net gain of 7,681 (+9.62%) jobs in private enterprise and 3,465 (+10.95%) in governmental jobs.

Note: Due to changes in the Virginia Employment Commission confidential employer specific reporting; particularly “Leisure/Hospitality” and “Trade” classified jobs in Nelson; there is a significant VEC totaling adjustment (-859) which does not account for all the employees classified as confidential, to protect employer reporting confidentiality.

Over 2015 to 2016 – Greater Charlottesville’s job-producing engines added a net 1,634 jobs (+1.35%) – +1,085 jobs (+1.25%) in private enterprise; +549 / (+1.58%) in government. This last year-to-year growth rate is lower than 2014 to 2015 (+4.1%) and 2013 to 2014 (2.1%).

The Jobs Report’s compilation of Virginia Employment Commission’s official data show the continued job growth in 2016 places overall employment within the Region at the highest level to date.

“The Chamber Jobs Report – 2017, Report & Analysis: Employment in the Greater Charlottesville Region, 2006-2016” is underwritten by Chamber member enterprises – Adams & Garth Staffing, the Central Virginia Partnership for Economic Development, and Wells Fargo.

The Report was conducted for the Chamber Economic & Government Affairs Committee using the official employment database of the Virginia Employment Commission.

Chamber President Timothy Hulbert and Free Enterprise Forum President Neil Williamson coordinated the project, developed by independent economist Kevin Decker. The 2017 Chamber Jobs Report can be accessed at www.cvillechamber.com.

“We know the cornerstone to a successful community is strong, healthy and diverse job growth so all citizens can share in the American Dream stated Joseph Raichel, Charlottesville Bank President of Wells Fargo, who serves as 2017 Chairman of the Chamber Board of Directors. “This year’s Chamber Jobs Report shows our community’s job growth continues its positive trend since the Great Recession; however, no one should be declaring victory. To sustain and improve on our strong, healthy and diverse job growth requires constant vigilance on the part of business, education and government leaders.”

“Each year, our Chamber Jobs Reports keep our Chamber and community focus and emphasis on jobs and opportunity for all our citizens,” said Martin Burks III, partner with his wife Deborah Bell Burks at J. F. Bell Funeral Home. Mr. Burks serves as First Vice Chairman of the Chamber Board of Directors.

“Still we are reminded still that more than 5,000 neighboring families are not self-sufficient. Career-ladder jobs opportunities and growth must remain our top priority. We will continue to keep our focus on our Charlottesville Works Initiative and other opportunity efforts for our neighbors," he said.

The 2017 Chamber Jobs Report reveals steady private enterprise job growth from 2010 (after the “Great Recession”) through 2016. Over the past decade there also has been steady, almost uninterrupted, annual regional growth in governmental jobs (federal; state – principally the University of Virginia; city, county, district administrative & schools, etc.).

The Chamber Jobs Report data show that, over the study period, private enterprise job growth within Greater Charlottesville (+9.62%) outpaced private enterprise job growth nearly three times greater than in the rest of Virginia (+3.75%). Greater Charlottesville outpaced the rest of Virginia in seven (7) of ten (10) industry sectors.

The Report further reveals jobs growth in seven (7)) of ten (10) private enterprise job sectors. Over the period, “Natural Resources & Mining;” “Education & Health Services;” “Leisure & Hospitality;” and, “Professional & Business Services; are the four leading percentage job gain areas.

Among private enterprise employment, the leading employment sectors are:

Trade, Transportation & Utilities hold the largest segment of jobs, 19,104 or 21.8%

Professional & Business Services is the second largest with 14,922 jobs or 17.1%;

Leisure & Hospitality is third with 13,973 jobs or 16%;

Education and Health Services is fourth with 13,739 jobs or 15.7%; and,

Manufacturing is fifth with 6,098 jobs or 7.0%.

The Report confirms that Albemarle County, (the University of Virginia’s principal location, and the region’s leading jobs engine) serves as the dominant location of the region’s job growth with +5,676 net added jobs (+11.87%)

The 2017 Chamber Jobs Report will be presented and discussed in detail at the 2017 Chamber Jobs Action Summit, co-hosted by the City of Charlottesville, on Thursday, September 14th at The Holiday Inn – Charlottesville University Area. Joining Chamber President Timothy Hulbert and Free Enterprise Forum President Neil Williamson in leading the discussion at the Summit will be: Joseph Raichel, Charlottesville Bank President of Wells Fargo, Chairman of the Chamber Board of Directors and a Chamber Jobs Report underwriter; Cass Kawecki, Vice President, CBRE-Charlottesville, a Chamber Board of Directors member; Lee Witherow, President of Adams & Garth Staffing, a Chamber Jobs Report underwriter; Helen Cauthen, President of the Central Virginia Partnership for Economic Development, a Chamber Jobs Report underwriter; and, Guy Browning, Senior Vice President, MPS (Macmillan Publishing – Gordonsville.

The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to representing private enterprise, promoting business and enhancing the quality of life in the Greater Charlottesville communities. The more than 1,200 Chamber member and affiliated member enterprises employ more than 45,000 men and women in the Greater Charlottesville region, representing an estimated total payroll of more than $1.75 billion a year.