Richmond FBI Task Force Seeks Serial Bank Robbery Subject Dubbed 'The No Frills Bandit'

Federal Bureau of Investigation - Richmond Division Press Release:

Special Agent in Charge Adam S. Lee of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Richmond Field Office, Sheriff Roger L. Harris of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff David R. Hines of the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, and Chief Humberto Cardounel of the Henrico County Police Division request the public’s assistance in identifying the individual believed responsible for a series of bank robberies that have occurred July to September, 2017; and who investigators have nicknamed “The No Frills Bandit."

Investigators believe the following three financial institutions were robbed by the same subject.

The Union Bank and Trust at 5510 Morris Road in Spotsylvania, Virginia on July 24, 2017; the BB&T at 7016 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, Virginia on August 31, 2017; and the Wells Fargo Bank at 10190 Staples Mill Road, Henrico, Virginia on September 5, 2017.

In each of these robberies the subject produced a demand note to the victim teller, and in two of the instances the note implied he had a weapon.

The subject (pictured below) is described as a black male, approximately 5’11” to 6’2”, 200-225 pounds, heavy set, with facial hair resembling a scruffy beard; wearing a black shirt, jeans and a blue and green ball cap.

A wanted poster has been produced and posted on the FBI’s website.

The Richmond Division of the FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and conviction of this individual.

Anyone with information regarding this crime, or others, may contact the Richmond FBI at 804/261-1044.