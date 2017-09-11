Two Men Accused of Attacking Jason Kessler at Press Conference Arrested

According to a release from Charlottesville police, two men that approached Jason Kessler during a press conference following the controversial Unite the Right rally have been arrested.

Jeffery Matthew Winder, 49, and Edgar Brandon Collins, 44, were both arrested on charges of assault and battery.

NBC29 spoke with Winder following the press conference incident who said, "He (Kessler) had an incredible amount of nerve coming in front of the people of Charlottesville after the pain, suffering, and terror that he brought on the community. He should never be allowed to show his face in town again." He did not comment directly on the assault.

Our media partners at The Daily Progress spoke with Collins over the phone who "said the warrant for his arrest cites an August 13 incident. He declined to comment on the charge against him."

Robert K. Litzenberger, 47, of Charlottesville, Va. was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery for spitting on Kessler as he was trying to walk away from the podium where he held the press conference. Litzenberger was arrested on that charge on August 13.

Editor's Note: Photos of Collins and Litzenberger are not available at this time.