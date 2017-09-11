Fontaine Fire Station Memorializes Sept. 11 Attacks

Monday, September 11, marks the 16th anniversary of the deadly terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

To reflect on the tragedy, one Charlottesville fire station is opening its doors to the community.

The Fontaine Fire Station is hosting a memorial space on Monday to mark the anniversary of the terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The attacks killed almost 3,000 people and injured more than 6,000.

The station houses a piece of 9/11 World Trade Center steel, an artifact from the Pentagon, and an artifact from the field where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in Pennsylvania.

Employees with the fire department say 16 years later, it’s important to reflect on the tragedy.

"For the fire service, it does feel like it just happened because we lost so many firefighters that day; the single largest loss of life in the American fire service ever and maybe around the world,” said Chief Andrew Baxter of the Charlottesville Fire Department.

The fire department received the 9/11 artifacts in 2011 to honor the 10th anniversary.

The memorial space is open to the public to visit on Monday until 5 p.m. The station is located at 2420 Fontaine Ave, Charlottesville, VA 22903.