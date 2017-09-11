PACEM Group in Charlottesville Hosts Benefit Concert

A nonprofit that provides shelter during the winter months for homeless people in Charlottesville hosted a benefit concert on September 10.



The band series featured Charlottesville musicians and focused on spreading awareness about the homeless population in Charlottesville and the PACEM shelter.

PACEM operates from October to April and typically takes in 200 people every season.

"There's a lot of attention being paid to our parks and what they're named and a lot of activities that are going on in those parks. Unfortunately we're forgetting the people who unfortunately have to live in those parks," said Jason Burke.

In preshow sales alone, the group raised more than $600.