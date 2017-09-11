WBBH Photos: Hurricane Irma Wreaks Havoc in Southwest Florida

ADVERTISEMENT
- Everglades
- Tree on powerline
- Lehigh
- Uprooted tree
- Stoneybrooke
- Naples
- Marco Island
- Marco Island
- Tree on home - Daniels Parkway
- Downed trees
- Beached manatee in Sarasota Bay
- Sarasota Bay
- Marco Island
- Marco Island
- Lehigh Acres
- Burnt Store Marina
- Damage to Circle K in Everglades
- Everglades
- Tree on home - Daniels Parkway
- Downed Trees
- Downtown Fort Myers
- Everglades city
- Everglades city
- Everglades city
- Everglades city
- Everglades city
- Everglades city
- OASIS VIEW
- 9-10 OASIS VIEW1
- 9-10 OASIS VIEW2
- Whiskey Creek
- Whiskey Creek
- Coconut Circle - Naples
- Downed trees - Fort Myers
- Marco Island
- Broken Window
- Yankee Beach
- Tree down in Lehigh Acres
- Calusa Park Elementary School
- Beach Photo
- Downed Tree
- Everglades City
- Everglades City
- Fort Myers Beach
- Pine Island
- Pine Island
- Balcony View
- Everglades City
- Everglades City
- Everglades City
- Everglades City
- Everglades City
- Lehigh Acres
- North Fort Myers
- North Fort Myers
- Cape Coral Canal
- Tree Down - Naples
- Downed Tree
- Physicians Regional
- Everglades
- Everglades
- Everglades
- Colonial Country Club
- Everglades
- Naples Bay
- Downed Tree
- Catfish surfaces in Naples Bay
- Naples Bay
- Sarasota Sheriff moving debris
- 9-10 TREE ON PATROL CAR 2
- Punta Rassa boat ramp
- 9-10 LEHIGH POWERLINES DOWN
- 9-10-17 FORT MYERS BEACH CANAL
- 9-10 SANIBEL CAUSEWAY
- Lehigh downed tree
- EVERGLADES CITY 2
- EVERGLADES CITY 1
- 9-10-17 CAPE CORAL DIVE SEARCH
- Trees on Sanibel causeway
- Tamayo Dr in Punta Gorda
- Stoneybrook
- Tree fallen on a car
- Stoneybrook
- Naples
- Bonita Springs
- Naples
WBBH Photos: Hurricane Irma Wreaks Havoc in Southwest FloridaPosted: Updated:
FORT MYERS, Fl (WBBH) -
Scroll through a slideshow of the after effects of Hurricane Irma in southwest Florida from our sister station, WBBH NBC2, in Fort Myers.