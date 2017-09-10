Small Plane Crashes on James Madison Highway in Louisa County

A pilot and his family are safe after their plane crashed this evening along Route 15 in Louisa County.



A pilot from New York and his family came crashing down around 7:30 p.m. on September 10.

First responders on the scene say the engine failed in the family's plane, and they had to perform an emergency landing.

"As the pilot came into the field, he did an excellent job of landing in this field right here. You can see the only damage that occurred was to the fence right here. He has to be commended for keeping the plane under control and bringing it in safely," said Micheal Schlemmer, Louisa County fire captain.

The family of four was flying from buffalo, New York to Greene, North Carolina when the pilot says he was having engine trouble.

Emergency crews say the pilot was trying to land the plane at a nearby airport, but it began to go down.

The plane crashed in a field and then bounced into a fence.

Everyone on-board the plane escaped without injuries, and no one was hurt on the ground.