Animals Rescued from Houston Following Harvey Ready for Adoption

Dozens of cats and dogs rescued from Texas after Hurricane Harvey will be available for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA September 11.

Volunteers from the CASPCA arrived back from Texas with around 70 cats and dogs from BARC shelter in Houston on September 8.

That shelter needed to make room for any animals abandoned after Hurricane Harvey.

Over the weekend, the SPCA has been spaying or neutering the animals and making sure they're in the proper health to go home to a new family.

"We're just so excited that we're gonna be able to give these guys a second chance and homes to go to,” said Angie Gunter, CASPCA.

Thirty-three of those cats and dogs will be up for adoption or fostering starting at noon Monday, September 11.

The rest of the animals are either too young to be adopted or have special skin conditions that will take more time before they can leave the shelter.