Charlottesville Fire Department Opening Lobby for 9/11 Remembrance

The Charlottesville Fire Department is opening its Fontaine Avenue station to the public on September 11 in remembrance of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001.



The station will be open for anyone to stop by and reflect.



The lobby features a steel beam from the world trade center, a stone from the pentagon, and a stone from the Shanksville, Pennsylvania field where flight-93 went down.

“We actually have the trifecta of artifacts in terms of 9/11 memorials, there’s not a lot of places around the country that have pieces from all of the sites and we just want to host an open place of remembrance so that people from the community can come out,” said Charlottesville Fire Deputy Chief Of Administration Emily Pelliccia.



The lobby of the Fontaine Avenue station will be open Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.