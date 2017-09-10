Cavaliers' Run Game Struggles in Loss against Indiana

The Virginia football team is off to a 1-1 start this season, as the Cavaliers lost by seventeen points at home against Indiana on Saturday.

The 'Hoos have had trouble getting the ground attack going this season, and on Saturday, that led to a career-day from their starting QB.

Virginia senior quarterback Kurt Benkert threw sixty-six passes in the seventeen point loss against Indiana on Saturday.

"Sounds like a lot of attempts," says Benkert.

It was.

In fact, it's the most in program history.

But throwing was the only option, as the Cavaliers ran the ball 25 times for just 55-yards.

That's 2.2 yards per carry.

"It's still something that we're working on," says head coach Bronco Mendenhall. "Our efficiency in running the football is shifting pressure to the throw game."

UVa offensive coordinator Robert Anae says, "There's more hesitation than there is decisiveness, and that's showing in the run game. It's our job to be precise, and give them opportunities to be successful."

Benkert completed 39 of his 66 passes for 259-yards and one touchdown, with no turnovers.

"Got to find a way to complete more than 39 if I'm throwing the ball 66 times," says the senior. "Whatever I got to do to put the ball in better spots, and not take sacks, I'm gonna do."

Indiana had 437 yards of total offense on 95 plays in their season opener against #2 Ohio State last week.

The Virginia defense held the Hoosiers to just 318-yards, and they were 4-of-15 on third down conversions.

Senior linebacker Micah Kiser says, "Overall, it was a step in the right direction, I think. Our pillar of 24 points was definitely there for us to have. It's only the second game. We're definitely better than last year. That's for sure."

UVa will be back in action at home against UConn next weekend.