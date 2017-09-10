Little High Street Residents Paint a Mural to Slow Down Drivers

A Charlottesville neighborhood spent the day crafting a creative solution to stop dangerous driving.

A group of people who live on Little High Street came together today to paint a mural in the middle of the intersection of Little High and 11th Streets.

Their hope is that the mural will catch the attention of speeding drivers and prompt them to slow down.

“There’s a city school bus stop and its dangerous because people just fly through, come down on little high very quickly and many people go through these stop signs and that’s why we thought it’d be a great place to attract attention and have people slow down to 25 miles per hour,” said Shawnee West, mural organizer.

West says she had to petition the city of Charlottesville and get approval from 80% of people who live within a two block radius of the intersection before painting the mural.