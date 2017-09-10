Power Crews in Virginia on Standby for Areas Affected by Hurricane Irma

Power crews in Virginia are on standby to assist Florida and other states in the south that are in Hurricane Irma’s path.

Irma has left millions of people on the Florida peninsula without power and the storm is still moving north towards the panhandle and other states in the south.



NBC29 spoke with the Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives (VMDAEC) and they say they are expecting to send crews from every member of the co-op.

The Central Virginia electric co-op and the Shenandoah Valley electric co-op are members of the association which will assist in restoring power to parts of the south once orders are given.

“This is a moving situation and we've seen in the past that sometimes the area with the greatest need isn't where you thought it would be originally, so we wait and go where we're needed to be the most efficient and be able to get lights back on for everyone as soon as possible,” said Mary Howell, manager of member and public relations for VMDAEC.

The cooperatives in Virginia will be helping other cooperatives that send aid to Virginians after the Derecho of 2012 that knocked out power to thousands.

Dominion Energy says it is evaluating the possibility of sending crews to the affected areas, but has not made a decision yet.