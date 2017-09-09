Saturday High School Football Scores & Highlights

The Fork Union Military Academy football team lost 33-9 against Bullis (MD) in its home opener on Saturday.

After trailing 14-0 at halftime, the Blue Devils (0-2) scored their first points of the game on snap that sailed over the head of the Bulldogs' punter and out of the endzone for a safety.

FUMA quarterback Luke Wilson connected with Logan Justice for a TD pass on 4th down to cut the deficit to five, but Bullis scored 19 unanswered points in the 2nd half to pull away.

The St. Anne's-Belfield football team won 66-26 at Randolph-Macon.

The Saints' Myles Ward returned two kickoffs for TD's in the 3rd quarter.

STAB (2-0) rushed for 213 yards on 27 attempts as a team, including a game-high 135 from Amani Woods.