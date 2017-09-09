Benkert Breaks Program Passing Record; UVa Football Falls 34-17 against Indiana

The UVa football team dropped to 1-1 with the 34-17 loss against Indiana

Virginia quarterback Kurt Benkert broke the program record with sixty-six pass attempts against Indiana on Saturday, but the UVa football team lost 34-17 against the Hoosiers at Scott Stadium.

Benkert completed 39 of his career-high 66 attempts, with one touchdown, and no interceptions.

Junior wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus has a game-high 12 catches for 72 yards.

The Cavaliers were held to just 55 yards rushing, and they averaged 2.2 yards per carry, after averaging more than four-yards per rush in the season opening win against William & Mary.

Virginia scored first with a 22-yard field goal from freshman A.J. Mejia in the 2nd quarter, but Indiana scored seventeen unanswered points to lead 17-3 at halftime.

The teams traded touchdowns in the 3rd and 4th quarters, and a 44 yard punt return for a TD by the Hoosiers with 5:56 remaining sealed the victory.

UVa (1-1) will be back at home against UConn next Saturday, with the kickoff set for noon.