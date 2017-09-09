Community Members in The Valley Discuss Race RelationsPosted: Updated:
Community Members in The Valley Discuss Race RelationsMore>>
Community Members in The Valley Discuss Race Relations
Community Members in The Valley Discuss Race Relations
People from the Valley community are coming together to foster a conversation on race relations.Full Story
People from the Valley community are coming together to foster a conversation on race relations.Full Story
Reported by Lowell Rose
Reported by Lowell Rose
Lowell Rose joined the NBC29 News team as a reporter in June of 2017. He earned his degree in broadcast journalism from Mississippi State University. You can reach him by email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
Lowell Rose joined the NBC29 News team as a reporter in June of 2017. He earned his degree in broadcast journalism from Mississippi State University. You can reach him by email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story